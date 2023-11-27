NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NantHealth Trading Down 46.6 %
NantHealth stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.82. NantHealth has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NantHealth
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NH. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in NantHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NantHealth during the second quarter worth $36,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in NantHealth in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in NantHealth by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 491,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 265,949 shares during the period. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NantHealth Company Profile
NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.
