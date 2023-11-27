Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Provident Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Provident Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ PROV opened at $11.29 on Friday. Provident Financial has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 6.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Provident Financial will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Provident Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Provident Financial by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Provident Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Provident Financial by 49,616.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

