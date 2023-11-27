RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Price Performance

RiceBran Technologies stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. RiceBran Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.67. The company has a market cap of $1.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36,561 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies Company Profile

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

