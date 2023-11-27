StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE CMCM opened at $2.02 on Friday. Cheetah Mobile has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $3.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheetah Mobile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cheetah Mobile stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Cheetah Mobile at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

Featured Stories

