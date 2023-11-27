Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Frontline from $18.20 to $21.10 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Frontline from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Frontline from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.03.

Frontline Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $22.55 on Friday. Frontline has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $22.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average is $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Frontline had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 42.38%. The business had revenue of $522.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Frontline will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontline

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRO. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Frontline in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the second quarter worth about $562,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the second quarter worth about $3,453,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 2.4% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 146,304 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Featured Articles

