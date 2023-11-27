Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

MMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Maximus from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Maximus in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $102.00 target price for the company.

MMS opened at $83.77 on Friday. Maximus has a 1-year low of $67.73 and a 1-year high of $89.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.05). Maximus had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Maximus will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Maximus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.63%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Warren sold 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $150,099.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,478.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Maximus news, Director Michael J. Warren sold 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total value of $150,099.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,478.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Mutryn sold 3,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $290,206.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,008 shares in the company, valued at $971,437.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,259 shares of company stock worth $2,120,083 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maximus by 72.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065,917 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $477,388,000 after buying an additional 2,547,231 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter worth about $37,673,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Maximus by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 570,702 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,230,000 after purchasing an additional 231,666 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in Maximus by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,124,238 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,958,000 after purchasing an additional 204,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

