Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $1.30 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.10.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.34. Oncternal Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.33.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.29% and a negative net margin of 6,330.05%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCT. Richmond Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. 16.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

