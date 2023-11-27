StockNews.com Begins Coverage on WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Argus raised shares of WestRock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.57.

WestRock stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $39.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -18.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,440,053,000 after purchasing an additional 252,490 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WestRock by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,528,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,325,000 after buying an additional 2,320,073 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in WestRock by 6.9% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 13,561,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,232,000 after buying an additional 874,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in WestRock by 14.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,986,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $348,442,000 after buying an additional 1,538,825 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in WestRock by 59.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,318,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,947,000 after buying an additional 3,459,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

