Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

PNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Pentair in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Pentair from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Pentair from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pentair from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.21.

Pentair Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE PNR opened at $63.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.68 and its 200-day moving average is $63.76. Pentair has a one year low of $43.19 and a one year high of $71.82.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.66%.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In other Pentair news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 382.0% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,606,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,056,000 after buying an additional 2,065,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Pentair by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,999,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,893 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Pentair by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,208,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,735 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Pentair by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,337,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in Pentair by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,608,000 after acquiring an additional 780,043 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pentair

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

