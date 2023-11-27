Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an underweight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

Shares of SRC opened at $40.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.02. Spirit Realty Capital has a 12-month low of $32.22 and a 12-month high of $44.65.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $188.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.48 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 33.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

