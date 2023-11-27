Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Cut to C$94.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares set a C$90.00 target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$92.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. CSFB set a C$93.00 price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$92.42.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD stock opened at C$83.35 on Thursday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$75.89 and a one year high of C$94.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$80.98 and its 200-day moving average price is C$81.83. The firm has a market cap of C$151.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported C$1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.02 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.16 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 28.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.502045 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 49.68%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

