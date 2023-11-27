DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of DURECT from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of DURECT from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of DURECT in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.25.

DURECT Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DURECT

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $0.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.57. DURECT has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRRX. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in DURECT by 2,022.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,421,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213,348 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in DURECT during the first quarter worth about $2,763,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in DURECT by 20.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 588,848 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its position in DURECT by 32.8% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,214,857 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 299,925 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DURECT by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,243,592 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 225,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

