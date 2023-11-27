National Bankshares Downgrades Empire (TSE:EMP.A) to Sector Perform

National Bankshares downgraded shares of Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has C$44.00 target price on the stock.

EMP.A has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Empire from C$42.50 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$39.00 price objective on Empire and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. CIBC raised their target price on Empire from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Empire from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$43.38.

TSE EMP.A opened at C$37.41 on Thursday. Empire has a 12-month low of C$33.22 and a 12-month high of C$40.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.59. The stock has a market cap of C$5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Empire’s payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

In related news, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 1,387 shares of Empire stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.55, for a total transaction of C$53,468.85. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

