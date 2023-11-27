Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTDR. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.67.

Matador Resources Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MTDR opened at $58.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $42.04 and a 12 month high of $69.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 3.53.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $772.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.33 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 23.09%. Research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 319.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $149,413,000 after buying an additional 2,175,503 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,367,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,904 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,097,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,966,000 after acquiring an additional 769,130 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,013,942 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,830,000 after purchasing an additional 685,220 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,422,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $658,165,000 after purchasing an additional 567,557 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

