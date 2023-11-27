Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Barnwell Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

NYSE:BRN opened at $2.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.58. The company has a market cap of $25.08 million, a P/E ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 0.36. Barnwell Industries has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $3.17.

In other Barnwell Industries news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 81,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $211,540.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,312,929 shares in the company, valued at $5,990,486.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 21,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $57,107.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,395,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,468,246.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 194,960 shares of company stock valued at $509,411 over the last 90 days. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries by 145.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 24,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

