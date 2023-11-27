WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on WESCO International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on WESCO International from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WESCO International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on WESCO International from $214.00 to $189.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $189.86.

WESCO International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WCC opened at $154.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.21 and its 200 day moving average is $152.83. WESCO International has a 52 week low of $117.12 and a 52 week high of $185.23.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 3.75%. Research analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in WESCO International by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

