Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Price Target Cut to C$0.50

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$0.65 to C$0.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Desjardins set a C$0.75 price target on Goodfood Market and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday.
Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery items in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, kitchen essentials, etc. The company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.
