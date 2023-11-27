Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Genie Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE GNE opened at $25.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $694.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.30. Genie Energy has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.25.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $125.05 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.98%.

Genie Energy Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

In other Genie Energy news, Director James A. Courter sold 13,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $336,752.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 329,915 shares in the company, valued at $8,099,413.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Genie Energy news, Director James A. Courter sold 13,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $336,752.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 329,915 shares in the company, valued at $8,099,413.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Avi Goldin sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $156,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,817.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genie Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Genie Energy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Genie Energy by 168.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Genie Energy by 42.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Genie Energy by 450.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Genie Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 41.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy advisory and brokerage services; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

Featured Articles

