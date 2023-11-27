StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Novan Stock Down 24.8 %

Shares of Novan stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45. Novan has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $3.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novan

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novan in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Novan in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Novan in the first quarter worth about $113,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Novan in the third quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Novan by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. 14.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

