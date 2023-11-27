NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Price Performance

Shares of NeuroMetrix stock opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $34.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.31. NeuroMetrix has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $17.44.

Get NeuroMetrix alerts:

NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 86.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in NeuroMetrix in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in NeuroMetrix by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NeuroMetrix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in NeuroMetrix by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.