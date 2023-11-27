NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.
NeuroMetrix Price Performance
Shares of NeuroMetrix stock opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $34.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.31. NeuroMetrix has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $17.44.
NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter. NeuroMetrix had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 86.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter.
NeuroMetrix Company Profile
NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.
