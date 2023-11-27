UGI (NYSE:UGI) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of UGI from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UGI from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $21.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10. UGI has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 1,379.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of UGI by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

