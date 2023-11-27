Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Magic Software Enterprises from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet cut Magic Software Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

NASDAQ:MGIC opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.82. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGIC. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

