Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $114.23 on Thursday. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The firm has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.95.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,368,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $449,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 110,260.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 190,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,567,000 after buying an additional 190,751 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 45,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after buying an additional 18,554 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.