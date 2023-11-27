American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American National Bankshares Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of American National Bankshares stock opened at $42.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.73. The company has a market cap of $447.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American National Bankshares has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $43.94.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 9.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that American National Bankshares will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American National Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of American National Bankshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.40%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in American National Bankshares by 293.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,197,000 after buying an additional 180,767 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 614,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,795,000 after acquiring an additional 173,902 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in American National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,021,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in American National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,700,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in American National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,461,000. Institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

