StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Trading Down 3.3 %

CPSH opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average is $2.79. CPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $33.83 million, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.63.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.29 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 9.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CPS Technologies Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPSH. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 48,968 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd increased its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 300,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 36,794 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 26,711 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

