StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPS Technologies Trading Down 3.3 %
CPSH opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average is $2.79. CPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $33.83 million, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.63.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.29 million for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 9.08%.
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
