Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Ashford from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Ashford Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Ashford stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. Ashford has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $17.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.97. The company has a market cap of $16.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.94.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $181.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.70 million. Ashford had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ashford will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashford

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of Ashford worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

