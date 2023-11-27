American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

American States Water Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AWR stock opened at $80.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43. American States Water has a 1-year low of $75.20 and a 1-year high of $100.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 20.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at American States Water

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.81%.

In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,252. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American States Water news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.94 per share, with a total value of $77,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,677.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American States Water

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in American States Water by 0.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of American States Water by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of American States Water by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Stories

