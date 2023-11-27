Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies (NYSE:DCT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Duck Creek Technologies Stock Performance
NYSE DCT opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.99. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $22.99.
Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Duck Creek Technologies
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- The bottom is in for this beaten-down retailer.
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/20 – 11/24
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.