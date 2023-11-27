Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Down 1.1 %

WVVI stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.76. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59. The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Trading of Willamette Valley Vineyards

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. 11.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.

