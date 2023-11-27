Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Down 2.1 %

Sypris Solutions stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.95. The company has a market cap of $41.98 million, a PE ratio of -93.50 and a beta of 1.24. Sypris Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sypris Solutions

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,939,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sypris Solutions by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,997,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after buying an additional 280,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.