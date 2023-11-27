Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Titan Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.37 on Thursday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 204,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

