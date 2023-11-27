TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jonestrading reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th.

NASDAQ:TCON opened at $0.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.31. The company has a market cap of $5.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.21. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $2.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

