Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating on shares of Sientra in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Sientra alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Sientra

Sientra Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sientra

NASDAQ SIEN opened at $0.78 on Friday. Sientra has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $4.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.92.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sientra by 253.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,989,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,343 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sientra by 758.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 966,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 853,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sientra by 13.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,106,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after buying an additional 364,180 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Sientra by 229,051.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 316,229 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 316,091 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sientra in the third quarter worth about $845,000. 15.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sientra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.