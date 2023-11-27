Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Wednesday, November 29th (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, November 29th. The 1-15 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, November 29th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, November 29th.

PRAX stock opened at $1.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.79. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $5.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRAX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

In related news, Director Jill Desimone purchased 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,375. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 557.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the period.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

