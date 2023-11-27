Webuy Global Ltd’s (NASDAQ:WBUY) Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Webuy Global’s (NASDAQ:WBUY – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, November 28th. Webuy Global had issued 3,800,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 19th. The total size of the offering was $15,200,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Webuy Global Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ WBUY opened at $6.26 on Monday. Webuy Global has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $11.11.

Get Webuy Global alerts:

About Webuy Global

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Webuy Global Ltd operates as an e-commerce retailer company in Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia. It sells food and beverages, fresh produces, lifestyle products, and other personal care products, as well as sells packaged tours. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Webuy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webuy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.