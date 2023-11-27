Webuy Global Ltd’s (NASDAQ:WBUY) Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Webuy Global’s (NASDAQ:WBUY – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, November 28th. Webuy Global had issued 3,800,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 19th. The total size of the offering was $15,200,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.
Webuy Global Trading Up 6.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ WBUY opened at $6.26 on Monday. Webuy Global has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $11.11.
About Webuy Global
