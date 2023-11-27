Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC) Insider Acquires £20,000 in Stock

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC – Get Free Report) insider James Ede-Golightly purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($25,021.89).
Plant Health Care Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of LON PHC opened at GBX 3.80 ($0.05) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.44. The company has a market capitalization of £12.98 million, a P/E ratio of -380.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Plant Health Care plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3.41 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 12.15 ($0.15).
Plant Health Care Company Profile
