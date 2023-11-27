Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC) Insider Acquires £20,000 in Stock

Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC – Get Free Report) insider James Ede-Golightly purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($25,021.89).

Plant Health Care Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of LON PHC opened at GBX 3.80 ($0.05) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8.44. The company has a market capitalization of £12.98 million, a P/E ratio of -380.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.69. Plant Health Care plc has a 1 year low of GBX 3.41 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 12.15 ($0.15).

Plant Health Care Company Profile

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the yield and quality of crops, such as corn, soybeans, sugar cane, citrus, and rice, as well as fruits and vegetables.

