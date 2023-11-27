Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Price Target Cut to C$2.90 by Analysts at CIBC

Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$3.15 to C$2.90 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Rock Tech Lithium Price Performance

CVE:RCK opened at C$1.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.78. The company has a market cap of C$118.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.06. Rock Tech Lithium has a 52-week low of C$1.10 and a 52-week high of C$3.62.

Get Rock Tech Lithium alerts:

Rock Tech Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties. It holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 277 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. The company focuses on developing and optimizing battery grade lithium hydroxide monohydrate.

Receive News & Ratings for Rock Tech Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rock Tech Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.