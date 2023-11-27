Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK) Price Target Cut to C$2.90 by Analysts at CIBC

Rock Tech Lithium (CVE:RCK – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$3.15 to C$2.90 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.
Rock Tech Lithium Price Performance
CVE:RCK opened at C$1.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.78. The company has a market cap of C$118.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.06. Rock Tech Lithium has a 52-week low of C$1.10 and a 52-week high of C$3.62.
Rock Tech Lithium Company Profile
