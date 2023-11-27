Motorpoint Group’s (MOTR) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Motorpoint Group Stock Up 1.8 %

MOTR stock opened at GBX 77.40 ($0.97) on Thursday. Motorpoint Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70.80 ($0.89) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 164.50 ($2.06). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 82.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 97.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 426.99, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of £69.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,740.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Transactions at Motorpoint Group

In other news, insider Mark Carpenter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.06), for a total value of £42,500 ($53,171.53). Insiders own 19.73% of the company’s stock.

Motorpoint Group Company Profile

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as independent omnichannel vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company also offers new cars that are under four years old or have completed less than 30,000 miles; and range of commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand.

