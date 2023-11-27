JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Price Target to GBX 190

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 200 ($2.50) to GBX 190 ($2.38) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.19) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Kingfisher stock opened at GBX 219 ($2.74) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,288.24, a PEG ratio of 49.68 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 216.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 229.03. Kingfisher has a 12 month low of GBX 198.30 ($2.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 296.24 ($3.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Kingfisher’s payout ratio is currently 7,058.82%.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.

