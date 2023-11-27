JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Price Target to GBX 190

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 200 ($2.50) to GBX 190 ($2.38) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.19) price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.
Read Our Latest Analysis on KGF
Kingfisher Stock Up 2.1 %
Kingfisher Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Kingfisher’s payout ratio is currently 7,058.82%.
About Kingfisher
Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It also operates retail stores under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koçtas brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kingfisher
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- The bottom is in for this beaten-down retailer.
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/20 – 11/24
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
Receive News & Ratings for Kingfisher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingfisher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.