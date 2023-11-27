The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,300

The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from GBX 1,150 ($14.39) to GBX 1,300 ($16.26) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SGE has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.26) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.76) to GBX 1,250 ($15.64) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,033.33 ($12.93).

Shares of SGE stock opened at GBX 1,104 ($13.81) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 997.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 944.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5,520.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of GBX 725.40 ($9.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,152 ($14.41).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a GBX 12.75 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is 9,500.00%.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

