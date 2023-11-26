QUASA (QUA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $179,286.51

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. QUASA has a total market cap of $179,286.51 and $14,474.91 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006371 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00019426 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,515.27 or 0.99968717 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00011261 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000815 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007488 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003990 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00151861 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $22,357.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

