XRUN (XRUN) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $4.49 Million

XRUN (XRUN) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 26th. In the last seven days, XRUN has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. XRUN has a market capitalization of $4.49 million and approximately $297,534.41 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XRUN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001087 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRUN Profile

XRUN’s genesis date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The official website for XRUN is www.xrun.run. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiency

[Telegram](https://t.me/xrunmetaverseNFT)”

