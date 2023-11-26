Ultra (UOS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.42 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $70.77 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000537 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,424.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $227.67 or 0.00608343 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00124858 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00020426 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00026101 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000279 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 352,184,378 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 352,184,377.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.1961918 USD and is up 1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $1,118,418.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

