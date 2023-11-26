Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) versus RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Head to Head Contrast

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) and RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Selective Insurance Group and RSA Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selective Insurance Group $3.56 billion 1.76 $224.89 million $5.20 19.83 RSA Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Selective Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than RSA Insurance Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

83.7% of Selective Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Selective Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Selective Insurance Group and RSA Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Selective Insurance Group 1 4 1 0 2.00 RSA Insurance Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus target price of $105.17, suggesting a potential upside of 1.97%. Given Selective Insurance Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Selective Insurance Group is more favorable than RSA Insurance Group.

Profitability

This table compares Selective Insurance Group and RSA Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selective Insurance Group 7.97% 13.86% 3.03% RSA Insurance Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Selective Insurance Group beats RSA Insurance Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products. The company also invests in fixed income investments and commercial mortgage loans, as well as equity securities, short-term investments, and alternative investments, and other investments. It offers its insurance products and services to businesses, non-profit organizations, local government agencies, and individuals through independent retail agents and wholesale general agents. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey.

About RSA Insurance Group

RSA Insurance Group plc provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to individuals and families, as well as through brokers and agents. It also provides commercial insurance products, such as property, vehicle and fleet, professional liability, and indemnity and travel insurance, as well as marine, renewable energy, construction and engineering, and rail insurance for small to medium sized enterprises, multinational companies, and sole traders. The company was formerly known as Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance Group plc and changed its name to RSA Insurance Group plc in May 2008. RSA Insurance Group plc was founded in 1706 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

