Financial Review: Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) & Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) and Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Femasys and Beyond Air’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Femasys $1.21 million 12.83 -$11.39 million ($0.97) -1.06 Beyond Air $870,000.00 58.80 -$55.82 million ($2.06) -0.78

Femasys has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Air. Femasys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beyond Air, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Femasys 0 0 3 0 3.00 Beyond Air 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Femasys and Beyond Air, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Femasys currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 773.79%. Beyond Air has a consensus target price of $11.25, indicating a potential upside of 603.13%. Given Femasys’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Femasys is more favorable than Beyond Air.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.3% of Femasys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of Beyond Air shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.4% of Femasys shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Beyond Air shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Femasys has a beta of -3.56, meaning that its stock price is 456% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Air has a beta of -0.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Femasys and Beyond Air’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Femasys -1,164.78% -100.01% -84.97% Beyond Air N/A -152.87% -92.39%

Summary

Femasys beats Beyond Air on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc., a biomedical company, develops novel solutions for women's healthcare market in the United States and internationally. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination. It also develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing. In addition, the company provides non-surgical product technologies. It offers its infertility products to obstetrics-gynecological physicians, related healthcare professionals, women's healthcare provider organizations, and reproductive endocrinologists. Femasys Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc. operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn. The company is also developing LungFit PRO for the treatment of viral lung infections, such as community-acquired viral pneumonia, including COVID-19, as well as bronchiolitis in hospitalized patients; and LungFit GO for the treatment of nontuberculous mycobacteria. The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc. in June 2019. Beyond Air, Inc. is based in Garden City, New York.

