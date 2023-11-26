Secret (SIE) Price Tops $0.0035 on Major Exchanges

Secret (SIE) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Secret token can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $10.51 million and approximately $4,820.53 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00140146 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00038645 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00026043 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008001 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 185.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000166 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002691 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00347391 USD and is up 4.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $5,154.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

