dForce USD Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $32.20 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. dForce USD has a total market cap of $32.20 million and approximately $378.53 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002691 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.27 or 0.00187236 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00010670 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00016494 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000500 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000031 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 185.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,884,058 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99745439 USD and is down -1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

