Ethereum Trading Up 2.9% This Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 26th. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Ethereum has a total market cap of $248.25 billion and $8.20 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for $2,064.57 or 0.05500756 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00056235 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00026024 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00016494 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00012434 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,245,181 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

