Quantum (QUA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $5.60

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 26th. One Quantum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a market cap of $5.60 and $20.15 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quantum has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006425 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00019871 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,524.50 or 0.99978734 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00011243 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000824 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00007652 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $20.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

