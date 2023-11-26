BitTorrent-New Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 26th. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $442.56 million and $21.03 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitTorrent-New alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002247 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002054 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001189 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003475 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003171 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002465 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent (New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent (New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent (New) is 0.00000047 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $22,507,886.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent-New Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent-New and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.